BMW Recalls 2025 and 2026 X3 Models For Defective Steer By Wire Software



BMW of North America became aware of this problem back on August 22, 2025, during a vehicle startup at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. The most important manufacturing facility for X models also produces the X4, X5, X6, X7, XM, and the Alpina-badged XB7 sport utility vehicle.

As it happens, the software may not be sufficiently robust. BMW explains that if one of two channels within the steering torque sensor malfunctions while the vehicle is stationary, the software diagnostics may not detect this state correctly, potentially resulting in unintended steering wheel movement.