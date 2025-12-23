BMW Recalls 2025 and 2026 X3 Models For Defective Steer By Wire Software

BMW of North America is recalling a great deal of X3 vehicles from the G45 series due to unexpected steering wheel movement. Supplied by Robert Bosch of Farmington Hills, Michigan, the steering software system is to blame for the recall condition.
As it happens, the software may not be sufficiently robust. BMW explains that if one of two channels within the steering torque sensor malfunctions while the vehicle is stationary, the software diagnostics may not detect this state correctly, potentially resulting in unintended steering wheel movement.
BMW of North America became aware of this problem back on August 22, 2025, during a vehicle startup at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. The most important manufacturing facility for X models also produces the X4, X5, X6, X7, XM, and the Alpina-badged XB7 sport utility vehicle.
