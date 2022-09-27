BMW Refines The Breed With The 2023 Z4 Roadster And Coupe

A pure-bred roadster, more sporting and visually appealing than ever: this is the BMW Z4 for model year 2023. The latest version of the open-top two-seater incorporates a raft of detail updates, brings fresh design accents to the exterior, expands the range of standard equipment and adds new items to the options list. The 2023 Z4 sDrive30i and M40i have the ideal elements with which to build on the model’s success story as both a symbol of pure driving pleasure in BMW’s product line and the global leader in its market segment.



Continuing the successful roadster tradition at BMW.

The history of BMW roadsters as the embodiment of driving pleasure on the road and success on the racetrack extends back to the company’s formative years as a carmaker. And the brand’s open-top two-seaters have also represented important milestones in the development of BMW in the more recent past. The BMW Z1 unveiled in 1987 was developed by BMW Technik GmbH as a showcase for innovation with its front-mid-engine design, slide-down doors, steel monocoque, and plastic body panels. Some 8,000 examples were delivered to customers between 1988 and 1991, and today each is a coveted collector’s item. The BMW Z3 introduced in 1995 was the brand’s first model to be produced exclusively at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina. The BMW Z3 was introduced to the public on the silver screen – as James Bond’s service vehicle in the film GoldenEye.







The BMW Z4 has delivered open-top driving pleasure for one driver and one passenger for 20 years now. The first generation of the roadster was revealed at the 2002 Mondial de l’Automobile show in Paris. It was followed four years later by the hardtop BMW Z4 Coupe, out of which a GT3 racing car was developed that enjoyed considerable success in the Nürburgring endurance racing series.



A retractable hardtop appeared on the second-generation BMW Z4 roadster. Flowing lines, a long hood, and a passenger compartment set far back were the defining elements of the two-seater’s appearance. On the racetrack, the BMW Z4 picked up on the success of its predecessor with another GT3 variant. Customer racing teams powered to victory in the 24-hour races in Dubai and at Spa-Francorchamps.





The current BMW Z4 has been on the market since 2020, and over 55,000 units of the third-generation roadster have been sold worldwide. From day one, it has been by far the highest-selling model in a class populated exclusively by German premium brands, and it has consistently increased its market share ever since.



More dynamic than ever: M Sport package as standard, BMW kidney grille with a new design.

The M Sport Package now standard on the Z4 sDrive30i includes design elements that emphasize roadster’s width and powerful stance. They include the three-section air intakes in the front apron familiar from other M models, distinctive side-sill contouring and a rear apron with bold edging at either side. The side air intakes – which guide the oncoming air to the air curtains, reducing turbulence in the wheel arches – have been restyled. And detail updates have been made to the design of the BMW kidney grille, with a horizontal inner structure adding to the impression of width at the front.







Exclusive 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, three new exterior colors.

Newly optional are 19-inch M light-alloy wheels designed exclusively for the BMW Z4. The V-spoke design, Jet Black matte finish and diamond polished rim edge are at once striking and sophisticated. The 19-inch M light-alloy wheels are fitted with 255/35 ZR19 tires at the front and 275/35 ZR19 tire at the rear.



The range of optional exterior paint finishes for the BMW Z4 has been revised, and now includes Thundernight metallic, Portimao Blue metallic, and Skyscraper Grey metallic for the first time.







Also new to the options list are the M Shadowline Lights, which may be specified with the optional Adaptive LED Headlights. The headlights’ dark inserts imbue the front of the Z4 with a discreetly sporting aura and compliment the optional Extended Shadowline Trim.



Classical sports car cockpit with M-specific touches.

The design of the BMW Z4 interior is defined by a driver-focused cockpit layout, sport seats with integral head restraints, clear, forward-facing lines and minimal decorative surfaces. With the addition of the M Sport Package as standard, the interior of the BMW Z4 sDrive30i now includes an M leather steering wheel, M Sport seats, M pedals, an M driver’s footrest, and a dashboard upholstered in SensaTec.



Specifications.

Z4 sDrive30i Z4 M40i Seats -- 2 2 Number of Doors -- 2 2 Drive type -- RWD RWD Length inches 170.7 170.7 Width inches 73.4 73.4 Height inches 51.4 51.4 Width including mirrors inches 79.7 79.7 Wheelbase inches 97.2 97.2 Ground clearance inches 4.7 4.7 Turning radius feet 18.0 18.0 Shoulder width front inches 54.3 54.3 Legroom front inches 42.2 42.2 Headroom front inches 38.9 38.9 Cargo volume (EPA) ft³ 9.9 9.9 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 13.7 13.7 Curb weight lbs. 3,287 tbd Gross vehicle weight lbs. 3,880 tbd Payload lbs. 463 tbd Engine type -- B46 B58 Cylinders -- 4 6 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 Stroke mm 94.6 94.6 Bore mm 82.0 82.0 Displacement cm³ 1,998 2,998 Compression rate :1 10.2 11.0 Engine power hp 255 382 at rpm 1/min 5,000 - 6,500 5,000 – 6,500 Engine torque ft. lbs. 295 369 at rpm 1/min 1,500-4,400 1,600 – 4,500 Fuel type -- gasoline gasoline Recommended Fuel -- Premium Premium Engine oil capacity quarts 5.25 6.5 quarts Output per liter hp/liter 129.1 127.4 Transmission type -- 8HP 8HP Transmission type -- automatic automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5.25 5.25 2nd -- 3.36 3.36 3rd -- 2.17 2.17 4th -- 1.72 1.72 5th -- 1.32 1.32 6th -- 1.00 1.00 7th -- 0.82 0.82 8th -- 0.64 0.64 Reverse gear -- 3.71 3.71 Final drive ratio -- 3.15 3.15 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 15.1 15.1 Tires 18” standard front -- 225/45R18 95Y 255/40R18 95Y Tires 18” standard rear -- 255/40R18 99Y 275/40R18 99Y Wheels 18” standard front inches 8.0J x 18 LM 9.0 x 18 LM Wheels 18” standard rear Inches 9.0J x 18 LM 10.0J x 18 LM Tires 18” optional front -- 255/40R18 95Y -- Tires 18” optional rear -- 275/40R18 99Y -- Wheels 18” optional Inches 9.0 x 18 LM -- Wheels 18” optional Inches 10.0J x 18 LM -- Tires 19” optional front 255/35R19 96Y 255/35R19 96Y Tires 19” optional rear 275/35R19 100Y 275/35R19 100Y Wheels 19” optional front inches 9.0J x 19 LM 9.0J x 19 LM Wheels 19” optional rear 10.0J x 19 LM 10.0J x 19 LM Track, front inches 63.7 62.8 Rear, track inches 63.5 62.6 Cx -- 0.29 – 0.35 0.29 – 0.35 0-60 mph seconds 5.2 4.4 Top speed mph 155 155 EPA Fuel Economy, city / hwy mpg TBD TBD



