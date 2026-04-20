BMW Takes First Class Air Travel To A New Level

Meet “The BOW” – a modular narrowbody VIP cabin concept designed by Lufthansa Technik in collaboration with Designworks (a BMW Group Company) and recently unveiled at this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg.

If you thought that VIP cabins are either for private jet owners or business-class passengers, this brand-new concept from Lufthansa Technik will introduce you to a third option, that of VIP group flight, defined as premium flight for a group of “high-profile users” such as sports teams, music bands, or corporate groups of executives. The BOW can accommodate up to 28 passengers and is intentionally designed for improved privacy and storage.