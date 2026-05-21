BMW Teases The First Ever iM3

French endurance races historically used yellow headlights, with GT racing later adopting selective yellow front lighting for improved class differentiation and optical physics that improve driver visibility under harsh conditions. BMW adopted yellow-tinted lighting a few years ago as a nod to its motorsport pedigree, and the first-ever iM3 has adopted a yellow signature as well.

Teased by the chief executive officer of BMW M and the head of design for BMW compacts, Neue Klasse, and M vehicles, the camouflaged iM3 features a lighting setup that obviously borrows M Hybrid V8 endurance racer DNA. The angled slashes on each side function as daytime running lights, creating a highly recognizable look.