BMW Tracks Back Flawed Air Bags To A Small Number Of 2024 and 2025 X3 Models

Revealed in June 2024 for the 2025 model year, the G45-series BMW X3 has been hit with a safety recall. It's the first one for the fourth-generation X3, which – for the US market – is manufactured in South Carolina.

As it happens, a handful of xDrive30 and X3 M50 vehicles have been produced at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg with front passenger airbag modules featuring potentially damaged airbag fabric. Duncan, South Carolina-based Draexlmaier is the supplier of said modules. Upon further investigation, subject airbags may have been damaged during transport between a sub-supplier and Draexlmaier.

This recall is an extension of 24F-220 from September 2024. Although preliminary information showed that potentially affected vehicles for the US market were contained, a small number of X3s had actually been released from the Spartanburg assembly plant. BMW of North America reports that seven examples of the breed got away, with said xDrive30 and M50 vehicles produced in the period from July 16 to August 19, 2024.