BMW's Last Z4 Has Rolled Off The Assembly Line

For almost an entirely uninterrupted 30 years, BMW has offered a two-seater convertible. Here in the States where the Z1 wasn’t a thing, the line began with the Z3, continued into the Z4 lineage, and took a three-year hiatus between the last two generations. But now, Z4 production is well and truly dead with no prospects to return anytime soon, drawing an end to a mainstay in the space. We knew it was coming, but BMW has now confirmed to BMW Blog that G29 Z4 production recently concluded at Magna Steyr’s facility in Austria. With the drop-top 8 Series also winding down—in fact, it may have already, as the timeframe was similar to the Z4’s—the only convertible remaining in BMW’s lineup is the 4 Series.



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