BMW's M Boss Explains The Difficulty Of Producing Manual Transmission Cars

The boss of BMW’s M division has spilled the beans on some of the performance skunkworks’ future developments, and sadly for fans of an analog driving experience, the manual gearbox looks to be on borrowed time.

Speaking recently to Australian media, including CarSales, Frank van Meel, who prior to joining BMW M last decade was head of Audi Sport, said he plans to keep the third pedal available for as long as possible, but that the task was becoming increasingly challenging. He said keeping the gearbox into the next decade will become particularly difficult.