BYD In Talks With Volkswagen To Take Over Part Of Dresden Factory

BYD is in talks with Volkswagen to take over part of the German automaker’s Transparent Factory in Dresden, according to a source familiar with the matter. MG, Xpeng are among other Chinese EV makers interested in utilising VW’s European plants for manufacturing cars.

The Chinese automaker would invest in the site and could use the second half of the factory to manufacture EVs, the source said. The other part of the Dresden plant is reportedly planned to become an innovation hub in cooperation with the state of Saxony and TU Dresden.