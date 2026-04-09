BYD Opens Denza Z9 GT EV Orders In The EU At Triple Chinese Prices

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:43:45 AM

Views : 710 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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BYD launched its luxury sub-brand Denza in Europe with a little help from James Bond himself. The Denza Z9 GT EV can recharge in as little as 5 minutes, can drive nearly 400 miles on a single charge, and looks like something straight out of an action movie.

 
After revealing the new Denza Z9 GT EV in China just over a month ago, BYD’s luxury brand claimed it was the “world’s longest pure electric driving range vehicle” with a CLTC driving range of up to 1,036 km (644 miles) on a single charge.


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BYD Opens Denza Z9 GT EV Orders In The EU At Triple Chinese Prices

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