BYD Opens Denza Z9 GT EV Orders In The EU At Triple Chinese Prices

BYD launched its luxury sub-brand Denza in Europe with a little help from James Bond himself. The Denza Z9 GT EV can recharge in as little as 5 minutes, can drive nearly 400 miles on a single charge, and looks like something straight out of an action movie. After revealing the new Denza Z9 GT EV in China just over a month ago, BYD’s luxury brand claimed it was the “world’s longest pure electric driving range vehicle” with a CLTC driving range of up to 1,036 km (644 miles) on a single charge.



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