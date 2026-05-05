BYD Put An EV Charging Station In The Middle Of The Mongolian Desert Just To Prove It Can

Agent009 submitted on 5/5/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:42:56 AM

Views : 190 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carnewschina.com

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BYD has conducted a flash-charging demonstration in the Tengger Desert in Alxa, Inner Mongolia, showcasing a working fast-charging station at the remote “Sha15” endpoint. The company used an FCB Tai 3 vehicle on-site to demonstrate charging capability under desert conditions, with staff reporting a 5-minute rapid charge and a full charge in 9 minutes during the test, according to Autohome.
 
The location is characterised by limited infrastructure and harsh environmental conditions, including exposure to sand and wind. The installation represents a deployment scenario outside typical urban or highway charging corridors.


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BYD Put An EV Charging Station In The Middle Of The Mongolian Desert Just To Prove It Can

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