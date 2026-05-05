BYD Put An EV Charging Station In The Middle Of The Mongolian Desert Just To Prove It Can

BYD has conducted a flash-charging demonstration in the Tengger Desert in Alxa, Inner Mongolia, showcasing a working fast-charging station at the remote “Sha15” endpoint. The company used an FCB Tai 3 vehicle on-site to demonstrate charging capability under desert conditions, with staff reporting a 5-minute rapid charge and a full charge in 9 minutes during the test, according to Autohome.

The location is characterised by limited infrastructure and harsh environmental conditions, including exposure to sand and wind. The installation represents a deployment scenario outside typical urban or highway charging corridors.