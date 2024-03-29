BYD Releases $13,000 Electric Crossover In Home Market

BYD has just launched another all-electric model in China—the Yuan Up, which is expected to strengthen the company's position in the entry-level part of the market.

The BYD Yuan Up will start at just $13,400 (96,800 CNY), which is a price point that we can only dream of in other markets. And that's not even the least expensive BYD in the lineup—the Seagull is at around $11,000.

The all-electric BYD Yuan family is one of the most popular in the lineup. Its sales exceeded 428,000 in 2023 and 840,000 cumulatively since mid-2018.

The car is based on the e-Platform 3.0 (used also in the standard Yuan model) and is powered by BYD's Blade Battery (a type of long lithium-ion LFP cell). Its length is 4,310 mm, width is 1,830 mm, height is 1,675, and the wheelbase is 2,620 mm.