BYD Teams Up With KFC For 9 Minute EV Charging And Dining Experiences

BYD and KFC China officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement on April 8 at BYD’s global headquarters in Shenzhen, aiming to integrate KFC’s drive-thru service into BYD’s modern mobility ecosystem, focusing on in-vehicle ordering and flash charging infrastructure at restaurant locations. Both parties are working to create a “9-minute one-stop human and vehicle refuelling” scenario.

Under the agreement, BYD will first introduce KFC’s intelligent drive-thru ordering function on its Fang Cheng Bao Ti7 model, with plans to gradually expand to more mainstream models across the group. Users can complete meal selection, payment, and pickup reservations through voice commands while driving.