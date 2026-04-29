BYD's Flash Charging EV Crossover Sells Over 61,000 Units In It's First Month

The BYD Song Ultra EV electric crossover with flash-charging technology sold 61,240 units in its first month on the market in China. It is a 4850 mm crossover with 710 km of range and a starting price of 151,900 yuan (22,215 USD).

The BYD Song Ultra EV entered the domestic market on March 26. We previously reported that this model received 15 orders per store within 72 hours, resulting in a 40% increase in store inflow. The core customer group for the Song Ultra EV is people aged 35 to 45. Female clients made 30% of orders. It is worth noting that 45% of customers ordered the additional DiPilot 300 (“God’s Eye B”) LiDAR-based ADAS.