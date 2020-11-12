BZ To Be Toyota's First All-Electric Car

Toyota is preparing to join the ranks of manufacturers with bespoke electric vehicles in their line-up - and the Japanese brand has given us an early teaser of how its new model will look.

The new vehicle was first announced at the start of this year - but now Toyota has issued a line sketch that shows the car’s basic profile, and provided a few more details. It’ll be roughly the same size as a RAV4 family SUV - although the wheelbase is almost certainly likely to be longer than that of the conventionally-powered vehicle, and the front and rear overhangs should be shorter.







