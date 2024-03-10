Battery Maker LG Develops Technology To Stop EV Fires

EV battery fires are back in the news as Hurricane Helene batters the southeastern United States, submerging EVs and sending some of their batteries into thermal runaway. Between them and the Tesla Semi fire that shut down an interstate for days, it would seem that EV battery fires are a growing hazard that we have yet to reckon with. But that risk may be temporary, as LG Chem claims to have developed a material that can stop battery fires before they start—or even kill them after they do.



