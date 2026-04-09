Battle Of The Ultimate 4x4s: Ineos Grenadier Vs. Land Rover Defender Vs. Jeep Wrangler

British chemical manufacturer Ineos upset the SUV apple cart in 2020 when it showed off its new Grenadier concept. Created to fill the gap left by the discontinued, classic Land Rover Defender, the Ineos particularly upset the Land Rover folks in Coventry in the United Kingdom. Thing is, the Grenadier was designed to resemble the 'likeness' of the iconic Defender, but with a modern and refined drivetrain. Not surprisingly, Land Rover filed a lawsuit. Ineos won. The Grenadier started rolling off the production line and found a ready market. Today, the Ineos SUV continues to box above its weight, taking the fight to the likes of the new Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler. Here's how the three four-wheel drive rigs stack up against each other.



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