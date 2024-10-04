Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition Promises A Combination Of Sportiness And Luxury

At almost 2.5 tonnes, the Bentley Bentayga might not sound like the ideal recipe for a dynamic performance car but that is exactly what Bentley set out to achieve with the Bentayga S. Now there’s a version that’ll visually match the “confidence-inspiring chassis technology” of the S called the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition. Bentley calls the Bentayga S Black Edition its most “visually striking SUV to date” and it utilises black-tinted wings on the famous Bentley ‘flying B’ badge for the first time in 105 years. It might be called the Black Edition, but it's also available in seven different colours; Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga.



