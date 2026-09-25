Bentley Rethinks The Showroom - Receptionist Is Replaced By A Bartender

Bentley has a new retail concept, and the short version is that vehicles no longer sit in rows. The reception desk is gone as well, replaced by a bar. It debuted at Jack Barclay in London, and the new showroom look will eventually shape the customer experience across more than 220 retailers in over 60 markets.

Jack Barclay is the right place to start. Founded in 1927 and taking its name from a racing driver of that era, the oldest Bentley retailer in the world is operated by H.R. Owen. The leading British luxury dealer group also runs chauffeur and insurance divisions in the brand's home market.