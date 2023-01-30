Biden Invites The REAL Leader In EVs To Washington To Discuss New Policies

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with several Biden administration officials earlier this week to discuss a wide array of topics. This comes amid growing uncertainty with regard to the new $7,500 FTC rules. As it stands, Tesla will benefit enormously from the new tax credit regulations.

Elon Musk has hinted he is not a fan of Biden on several occasions, meanwhile the President has repeatedly failed to acknowledge Tesla and Musk when discussing EVs. Biden even credited GM CEO Mary Barra with "electrifying the entire auto industry" - an absurd statement, given the amount of EVs GM sells versus Tesla. Biden also failed to invite Tesla to his Electrification Summit.