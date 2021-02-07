Biden's Power Grab Plans To Force Feed You EVs Sooner Than You May Want

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:55:02 AM

Views : 766 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There are competing philosophies when it comes to shifting the market to electric vehicles.

There’s the free-market philosophy, which says the market will get there on its own. There’s the incentive philosophy, which suggests incentivizing consumers will accelerate the transition away from the internal combustion engine. Consider that one to be the carrot approach.

Finally, we have the philosophy that if regulations don’t force automakers to make more EVs, they won’t, at least not quickly enough to address climate change. The free market and/or incentives won’t be enough.

Guess which philosophy President Joe Biden seems to be embracing?



Read Article


Biden's Power Grab Plans To Force Feed You EVs Sooner Than You May Want

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)