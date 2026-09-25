Bosche Asks The Most Basic Question - Why Aren't EV Battery Packs More Repairable?

Cars are getting more expensive, more complicated, and increasingly dependent on high-voltage electronics. That combination could create a problem nobody really wants to talk about: shorter vehicle lifespans. Bosch Mobility Aftermarket chief Rupert Hoellbacher has warned that keeping cars on the road for a long time will depend on making repairs economically viable, particularly as the industry shifts toward electric vehicles. His comments to Automobilwoche come as the aftermarket prepares for a very different type of repair business. The basic idea is pretty simple. A car can technically last for decades, but that doesn't mean it will make economic sense to repair it for decades. Once a major component costs more to replace than the vehicle is worth, owners are far more likely to send the car to the scrapyard rather than pay for the repair.



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