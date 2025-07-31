Both The Corvette ZR1X And ZR1 Beat The Ford Mustang GTD Around The Nurburgring

The Corvette may still be hanging on to its “affordable” price point, but getting behind the wheel of a world-beating Corvette ZR1X is no modest proposal. At probably over $200,000, it’s about as blue collar as Dave Whitney. Be that as it may, the C8 still punches well above its price point, and Chevy just spent a lot of time at the ‘Ring proving it. With a little help from the ZR1X, its engineers walked away having set the fastest official time around the 12.9-mile circuit of any American manufacturer, besting the Ford Mustang GTD, which ironically absolutely is believed to cost significantly more than the world-beating Corvette.



