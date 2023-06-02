Brand New Stellantis SUV Spotted Testing In Europe

Is Stellantis readying a small crossover for North America? Not exactly, because what we’re dealing with here is the new-gen Citroen C3 Aircross, and as you already know, the French brand isn’t interested at all in our market. Thus, the B-SUV will be offered on the right side of the pond, and likely in Asia, and we have the first images of it.



Set to replace the current C3 Aircross, which has been around since 2017, coming to life at Zaragoza, Spain, for the Old Continent, Citroen’s subcompact crossover looks like an evolution of its predecessor. It still has rather boxy proportions, accentuated by a more mature and futuristic front end, defined by the small LED DRLs on each side of the grille, and main clusters below them.



Read Article