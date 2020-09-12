Bugatti Bolide Hypercar Bows Giving Radical Exterior And Interior Design

Just in case anyone was wondering, Bugatti wants to clear the air and prove that yes, the Bolide hypercar is real. After unveiling the new variant of the Veyron's many successors in a YouTube video with Shmee150, exactly why Bugatti had to make such a statement remains something of a mystery. But the peculiar announcement on the Bugatti Newsroom website does include a cache of new pics that provide a detailed glimpse at the Bolide's radial exterior, lightweight suspension system, and motorsport-inspired interior that should give excited gearheads plenty of food for thought.

















