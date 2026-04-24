Bugatti Tells Dealership That A Labor Rate Of $1,350 An Hour Was Too High - Dealer Sues Automaker

Owning a Bugatti is expensive, and so is arguing over who gets to fix one. A Miami Bugatti retailer has sued the brand, claiming a dispute over warranty labor rates snowballed into canceled service privileges and scarce hypercar allocations.

According to the complaint, Bugatti Miami, part of Braman Motors, first requested a higher warranty parts reimbursement rate in 2024, and says that increase was approved. The bigger fight came later when the store sought a labor reimbursement rate of $1,350 per hour for warranty work. Yes, per hour. We’ve bought entire cars for less.