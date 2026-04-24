Bugatti Tells Dealership That A Labor Rate Of $1,350 An Hour Was Too High - Dealer Sues Automaker

Agent009 submitted on 4/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:49 AM

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Owning a Bugatti is expensive, and so is arguing over who gets to fix one. A Miami Bugatti retailer has sued the brand, claiming a dispute over warranty labor rates snowballed into canceled service privileges and scarce hypercar allocations.
 
According to the complaint, Bugatti Miami, part of Braman Motors, first requested a higher warranty parts reimbursement rate in 2024, and says that increase was approved. The bigger fight came later when the store sought a labor reimbursement rate of $1,350 per hour for warranty work. Yes, per hour. We’ve bought entire cars for less.


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Bugatti Tells Dealership That A Labor Rate Of $1,350 An Hour Was Too High - Dealer Sues Automaker

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