Bugatti Wanted $15,000 To Replace A Mirror Switch - Resourceful Owner Fixes It With Same Part From VW For $20

Agent009 submitted on 6/16/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:23 AM

Views : 252 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Luxury comes cheap, said no one ever, especially when you’re trying to keep one of the world’s most exclusive hypercars running. Owning a Bugatti out of warranty means even the smallest issues can come with a shockingly high price tag.

 
Just ask a former Veyron owner who got an eye-watering quote to fix a single switch, only to sort it out for next to nothing with a little help from a well-connected friend.
 
The Bugatti owner in question is Carl Hartley, who runs Tom Hartley Cars, a UK-based supercar dealership. In a recent interview with entrepreneur Rob Moore, Hartley was asked which car he’s owned had the most punishing upkeep costs.


Read Article


Bugatti Wanted $15,000 To Replace A Mirror Switch - Resourceful Owner Fixes It With Same Part From VW For $20

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)