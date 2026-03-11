Buick Is More Popular In China Than The US

While Washington and Beijing may rarely see eye to eye, Chinese car buyers have long been remarkably unified in their affection for one American brand. That brand is Buick, which last year delivered 436,729 vehicles in China, or more than double the 198,155 that found a home in the US. That’s a big split, but it’s hardly new. China has been Buick’s largest market since 2006, and the gap has often been wider than it is today. At one point, Chinese buyers were purchasing Buicks at nearly four times the rate of Americans, and that strong demand actually played a critical role in sparing Buick from the chopping block during General Motors’ bankruptcy era.



Read Article