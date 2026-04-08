Buick Spawns A RWD Sedan Based On New Camaro

On Tuesday morning we reported on the demise of the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, along with the entirety of the CT4 line. Its larger CT5 sibling is soon to be discontinued as well, though we already knew Cadillac is working on a gas-powered replacement for the CT5, hopefully one that will wear a better name. It turns out we didn't have to wait long for news about the next-gen CT5, as on Tuesday afternoon Automotive News put out a report saying the new Cadillac sedan will start production in fall 2027. Much more importantly, the report states that not only will the CT5 replacement be joined by a next-gen Chevrolet Camaro — something that we didn't have much hope for just a year ago — but the platform will also spawn a brand-new Buick sedan.



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