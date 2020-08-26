CAR WARS! 2021 Porsche Panamera OR Tesla Model S? WHICH Would YOU Spend YOUR Own Money On?

Earlier today Porsche showed the new Panamera.



With the 463 kW (630 PS; Panamera Turbo S models: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 – 10.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 253– 245 g/km (as of 08/2020)) Panamera Turbo S, the sports car manufacturer successfully supports its claim to best-in-class performance. The new top-of-the-range model betters the performance figures of the previous Panamera Turbo by a wide margin. Porsche also continues to pursue its E-Performance strategy. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is a new addition to the range of plug-in hybrids, offering a completely new drive system with 412 kW (560 PS; Panamera 4S E-Hybrid models: Fuel consumption combined 2.3 – 2.0 l/100 km, Electricity consumption combined 19.5 – 17.4 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 53 – 47 g/km (as of 08/2020)) system output. Compared with the previous hybrid models, the all-electric range has been boosted by up to 30 per cent. Comfort and sportiness both benefit from enhanced chassis components and control systems in combination with the new-generation steering control and tyres.



Turbo S: from zero to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds



With a power output of 463 kW (630 PS; Panamera Turbo S models: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 – 10.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 253– 245 g/km (as of 08/2020)) and a torque of 820 newton metres, the new Panamera Turbo S offers 59 kW (80 PS) more power and 50 Nm more torque than the previous flagship Turbo with combustion engine. This has a very positive effect on driving performance: in Sport Plus mode, the Turbo S model accelerates from 0 – 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds. Developed in Weissach and built in Zuffenhausen, the familiar four-litre V8 biturbo engine has been comprehensively overhauled to enable the car to achieve a top speed of 315 km/h (Panamera Turbo S models: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 – 10.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 253– 245 g/km (as of 08/2020)).



SO tell us Spies, if you had to buy the new Panamera OR the Tesla Model S, which company would get YOU dough?









2021 Porsche Panamera Photo Gallery





































































2021 Porsche Panamera Photo Gallery





