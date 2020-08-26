CAR WARS! 2021 Porsche Panamera OR Tesla Model S? WHICH Would YOU Spend YOUR Own Money On?

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:59 PM
Earlier today Porsche showed the new Panamera.
With the 463 kW (630 PS; Panamera Turbo S models: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 – 10.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 253– 245 g/km (as of 08/2020)) Panamera Turbo S, the sports car manufacturer successfully supports its claim to best-in-class performance. The new top-of-the-range model betters the performance figures of the previous Panamera Turbo by a wide margin. Porsche also continues to pursue its E-Performance strategy. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is a new addition to the range of plug-in hybrids, offering a completely new drive system with 412 kW (560 PS; Panamera 4S E-Hybrid models: Fuel consumption combined 2.3 – 2.0 l/100 km, Electricity consumption combined 19.5 – 17.4 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 53 – 47 g/km (as of 08/2020)) system output. Compared with the previous hybrid models, the all-electric range has been boosted by up to 30 per cent. Comfort and sportiness both benefit from enhanced chassis components and control systems in combination with the new-generation steering control and tyres.Turbo S: from zero to 100 km/h in 3.1 secondsWith a power output of 463 kW (630 PS; Panamera Turbo S models: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 – 10.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 253– 245 g/km (as of 08/2020)) and a torque of 820 newton metres, the new Panamera Turbo S offers 59 kW (80 PS) more power and 50 Nm more torque than the previous flagship Turbo with combustion engine. This has a very positive effect on driving performance: in Sport Plus mode, the Turbo S model accelerates from 0 – 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds. Developed in Weissach and built in Zuffenhausen, the familiar four-litre V8 biturbo engine has been comprehensively overhauled to enable the car to achieve a top speed of 315 km/h (Panamera Turbo S models: Fuel consumption combined 11.1 – 10.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 253– 245 g/km (as of 08/2020)).SO tell us Spies, if you had to buy the new Panamera OR the Tesla Model S, which company would get YOU dough? 2021 Porsche Panamera Photo Gallery 2021 Porsche Panamera Photo Gallery
— Agent001 (View Profile)
Panamera if those are the only choices, but the Panamera's days are numbered.— MDarringer (View Profile)
numbered why? I thought it was doing well— bonoharvey (View Profile)
Inevitably the encroachment of the Taycan as well as Porsche EVs below the Panamera will kill it. Redoing the Panamera as a 5 Series priced EV coupesedan would be a genius move.Panameras aren't cheap and its buyers can afford the Taycan which has all of the performance of the Panamera plus the status of being an EV. They have an identical form factor, but the Taycan is much better looking.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I'd would buy the Tesla based on the price. If price no object, then the Panamera wins.— Section_31_JTK (View Profile)
Depends on what you require. The Taycan is actually much smaller on the inside than the Panamera. More of 4 seater than a 5 seater. Less headroom in the rear as well. If you worry about range you buy the Panamera. If you worry about status you buy the Taycan. Or lease if you are smart as the build quality is no longer there with too many VAG parts.— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
Panamera and Taycan are super expensive. Model S is old and desperately in need of a redesign. At this point I’d probably get an E63.— TauronB2G (View Profile)
Panamera Turbo S model all day and everyday ... !— FAQMD (View Profile)
