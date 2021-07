Toyota vehicles have really blurred the lines between their high end offerings and Lexus.



Case in point say the newest loaded Toyota Avalon and the Lexus ES.



So our exercise for you, the experts, is to PROVE to us WHY a Lexus ES is WORTH the large premium over it's brother from the same mother, the Avalon.







The Avalon is Toyota's best and most underrated sedan, and, this new generation is no exception.



With a gorgeously-finished exterior and interior, so much substance even for a large car, etc, this is basically a Lexus at a bargain price and a large family-friendly size. Love it. pic.twitter.com/y3Deh4bEEu — The Critical 'Outside The Box' Thinking Critic (@ACriticalHuman) July 31, 2021