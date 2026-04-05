CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series To Be Limited To Just 26 Cars

Cadillac is celebrating its entry into the Formula 1 World Championship this year with a new and incredibly limited variant of the CT5-V Blackwing sport sedan. The new Blackwing F1 Collector Series will be limited to just 26 cars, but they will be the 26 most-powerful V-Series model ever built at the factory, boasting 685 horsepower—17 more than the standard supercharged V8 sport sedan—along with an additional 14 pound-feet of torque.

“For more than 20 years, the V-Series badge has represented an elevation of design, performance and technology tied to the purest expression of passion that exists at the core of the Cadillac brand,” Cadillac said in its announcement.

“As with every CT5-V Blackwing, the F1 Collector Series is engineered to deliver the exhilarating, track-capable performance that has made Cadillac V-Series a benchmark in the luxury performance segment,” Cadillac said.