Cadillac Considers Replacing Aging XT5 With Chinese Model

The current Cadillac XT5 is in desperate need of a new generation, having been introduced way back in the 2017 model year. Cadillac's mid-size crossover did receive a facelift for the 2020 model year, but it's still highly outdated compared to rivals. General Motors has not officially confirmed that the XT5 will be replaced in the US market, but an all-new version of this model already exists in China. Cadillac has yet to confirm if the Chinese market XT5 will come stateside, but we have an insider source that says this model will be available here. A GM product expert told CarBuzz the next-generation XT5 will arrive as a 2027 model, and it will likely be some form of hybrid. We were not told if GM will localize production of the XT5 at a North American factory, or if it plans to incur the tariffs from China. GM already sells the Chinese-built Buick Envision in the US, so tariffs may not prevent the XT5 from coming as well.



