Cadillac Sets Up Test Drives At Tesla Supercharging Locations

GM’s Cadillac is going after Tesla’s clientele in a not-so-subtle way by setting up test drives directly at a Tesla Supercharger station. How can you find people who like electric vehicles? If you find Tesla owners, you likely found people who are into electric vehicles. Where can you find Tesla owners? Supercharger stations are a safe bet. Not only will you find Tesla owners there, but they will have to stay there for a little while with not much else to do – Cadillac saw an opportunity in that situation. WTF look what's happening Cadillac sales team are currently parked outside of Shanghai Jinqiao Supercharger.



Approaching Tesla Owners and trying to offer free test drive.



Competition is great but this is Tesla’s territory. Shameless cold calling by Cadillac. @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bmvoC7aVj9 — Jay in Shanghai ?? Jay (@JayinShanghai) March 16, 2023



