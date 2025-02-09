California Lawmakers Deliver Gut Punch To Classic Car Collectors

Earlier this year, California's classic car enthusiasts caught wind of a potential change to state law that would relax smog regulations on cars from 1990 and older, making it easier to own and maintain classic cars. Vehemently supported by Californian car collector in chief, Jay Leno, the law was referred to as Leno's Law. It was formally tabled by Senator Shannon Grove as California Senate Bill 712, but it has now been rejected by California lawmakers.
 
The rejection of the bill means anyone in possession of a car built in 1976 or newer must take their car for smog testing every second year.


