Canadians Can No Longer Afford To Go Their Own Formula 1 Race

Formula 1 has a real problem in North America right now. We usually expect the Canadian Grand Prix to be an absolute party. It is normally one of the best events of the year. But things look very different this time around. With the cars about to hit the track, Montreal bosses admit they still have seats left to fill.

A recent report by GrandPrix.com pointed out that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is not sold out yet. This is happening even though the promoters added a lot more racing to the schedule. Montreal gets its first-ever Sprint weekend this year. We also get to see Formula 2 and F1 Academy on the track.

So why are fans staying home? The answer sits directly at the box office.