Car Insurance Rates Are Falling In Some States

The Trump Administration’s tariffs are making new cars more expensive to buy and old ones more expensive to maintain, but there’s at least some good news about affordability. After two years of spikes, insurance rates decreased in 2025, according to a new report from Insurify, an online insurance brokerage. But that only applied to some states. Based on analysis of more than 197 million rates from partner insurance companies for drivers in the United States, Insurify found that the average annual full-coverage premium fell 6% in 2025, to $2,144. The company tracked price decreases in 39 of the 50 states (although Alaska was excluded due to a small sample size), with eight seeing a drop of 15% or more. Wyoming, Iowa, and Arkansas had the largest cuts, at more than 20%.



Read Article