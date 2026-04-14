Celebrities That Are Banned From Owning a Ferrari And the Silly Reasons Why

Ferrari has a very strict policy about how its cars are portrayed in public by owners and prospective owners. To protect its image, it can even go to the extent of banning people from buying another one of its cars, regardless of the individual’s high-profile or celebrity status.

Affordability, then, is just one criterion among many to buy a Ferrari. Over the years, the Maranello-based brand has banned several elite customers, such as celebrities, car reviewers, and athletes. Names of some well-known figures are mentioned below: