Celebrities That Are Banned From Owning a Ferrari And the Silly Reasons Why

Agent009 submitted on 4/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:12:26 PM

Views : 492 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ferrari has a very strict policy about how its cars are portrayed in public by owners and prospective owners. To protect its image, it can even go to the extent of banning people from buying another one of its cars, regardless of the individual’s high-profile or celebrity status.
 
Affordability, then, is just one criterion among many to buy a Ferrari. Over the years, the Maranello-based brand has banned several elite customers, such as celebrities, car reviewers, and athletes. Names of some well-known figures are mentioned below:


Read Article


Celebrities That Are Banned From Owning a Ferrari And the Silly Reasons Why

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)