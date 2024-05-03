Celebrity Simon Cowell Shows Off His Green Car Collection

Agent009 submitted on 3/5/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:36 AM

Views : 124 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Some of life's biggest changes start with just a small step. In Simon Cowell's case, a very passionate car collector who wouldn't even look twice at an electric vehicle, that small step was his son's scolding him on the topic of climate change.
 
A couple of years ago, Simon Cowell revealed that he'd had a change in perspective regarding the carbon footprint of his very A-list life, which included, among other things, collecting gas-guzzlers, flying private, and spending every vacation onboard a luxury yacht. The change, he said, came after repeated talks with his then-7-year-old son on the topic of climate change and how it tied to carbon footprints as big as his.


Read Article


Celebrity Simon Cowell Shows Off His Green Car Collection

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)