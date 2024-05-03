Celebrity Simon Cowell Shows Off His Green Car Collection

Some of life's biggest changes start with just a small step. In Simon Cowell's case, a very passionate car collector who wouldn't even look twice at an electric vehicle, that small step was his son's scolding him on the topic of climate change. A couple of years ago, Simon Cowell revealed that he'd had a change in perspective regarding the carbon footprint of his very A-list life, which included, among other things, collecting gas-guzzlers, flying private, and spending every vacation onboard a luxury yacht. The change, he said, came after repeated talks with his then-7-year-old son on the topic of climate change and how it tied to carbon footprints as big as his.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)





