Chevrolet Bolt To Be Replaced With EVs That Won't Burn Down Your House

The future of the Chevrolet Bolt is in question right now. GM will unveil the Equinox EV in September, which should round out to roughly $30,000. Frankly, things don't look good for GM's cheapest EV. The Bolt EV starts at just $26,595 and the Bolt EUV will start at $28,195. One of those two is closer to the Equinox than the other, and the latter is a small hatchback- essentially a death sentence in the American market for all but the segment's bastions (like the Golf GTI). "Will Bolt be in our portfolio 'x' numbers of years from now? No, it won't. It's a great product right now. It will be with us for some time. But as we scale and ramp volume here, portfolios change," said Steve Majoros, Chevy's VP of Marketing.



