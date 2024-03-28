China Files WTO Complaint Over Biden's Inflation Reduction Act's EV Sourcing Policies

The United States Trade Ambassador, Katherine Tai, responded to China’s WTO consultation request with harsh criticism. She says that not only is the country using unfair practices to undermine fair competition but it also leverages non-market practices and policies. The request to the WTO is still in limbo but could lead to changes in the act or other countermeasures. China argues that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) unfairly tilts the playing field and discriminates when it comes to electric vehicles. This complaint arises after the US restricted the number of electric cars that qualify for a clean vehicle tax credit up to $7,500 if their critical minerals or battery components were sourced from “foreign entities of concern,” including companies from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.



