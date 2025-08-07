China Restricts One Pedal Driving Mode In EVs

China advanced legislation to restrict the "one-pedal driving mode" that Tesla and other EV manufacturers favored. Under the new rules, carmakers are prohibited from allowing vehicles to come to a complete stop solely by releasing the accelerator pedal. The new standard will enter effect on January 1, 2026, for new vehicle type approvals and on January 1, 2027 for all new vehicles. Tesla pioneered a new driving style that has proven hugely popular among its fans. The so-called one-pedal driving allows controlling the car's longitudinal movements (accelerating and braking) using only the accelerator pedal. Press the pedal, and the vehicle accelerates; raise the foot off the pedal, and it brakes. Once the car stops, it stays still for as long as the accelerator is not used, as if the brake pedal is pressed.



