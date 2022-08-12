China's BYD VP Doesn't See Tesla As A Competitor To It's Electric Vehicles

Despite Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. offloading over a fifth of its stake in China-based BYD this 2022, the automaker noted that it is confident the legendary investor still loves the company. A BYD executive also highlighted that the China-based automaker does not see Tesla as a competitor. 

In recent comments, BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li noted that it’s very “natural” for Buffett to get some returns. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested an initial $230 million in BYD, and since then, it has grown over 1,570%. Even after offloading BYD shares this year, Berkshire’s remaining stake still stands at about $4.5 billion. 

 

“I don’t feel this is any indication he’s abandoned BYD. He loves BYD, he loves management,” Li said, adding that the legendary investor will always be one of the China-based automaker’s biggest supporters.



