Chinese Automaker Dreame Targets Bugatti With New Sedan Concept

Just a few months ago, Dreame was a virtual unknown in the West, having primarily cut its teeth in China’s consumer electronics industry, making a name for itself with vacuum cleaners. The company has since pivoted hard into the automotive space, spinning up three separate car brands called Nebula Next, Kosmera, and Star Motors, each with its own stream of concepts. This is its latest creation. The car appears to wear the badge of Star Motor, one of Dreame’s three new automotive sub-brands. It was introduced back in February with the T08 and T08L, a pair of boxy off-roaders that looked like carbon copies of Dongfeng’s M817 and M917. The brand also showed the D09, a luxury SUV that lifted heavily from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan playbook.



Read Article