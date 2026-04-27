Chinese Automaker Geely Reveals It's First Robotaxi

Agent009 submitted on 4/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:19:38 AM

Views : 494 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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 Geely, Afari Technology, and CaoCao Mobility have joined forces to unveil China’s first purpose-built robotaxi prototype at the Beijing Auto Show. Dubbed the EVA Cab, it previews a Level 4 autonomous vehicle that is planned for mass production and commercial operation in 2027.

 
Looking kinda like a modern day version of the Fiat Multipla, the EVA Cab has a shark nose front end, high-mounted headlights, and an integrated messaging board. The futuristic design continues further back as the MPV has streamlined bodywork and electric sliding doors with flush-mounted handles.


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Chinese Automaker Geely Reveals It's First Robotaxi

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