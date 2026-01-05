Chinese Automakers Are Looking For Side Businesses To Survive

China has held the mantle as the world's largest new vehicle market for 17 straight years, which explains why long-established legacy automakers have jumped through so many hoops for a piece of the action. But what once was the envy of automotive executives from Detroit to Stuttgart has overheated with capacity to build way too many vehicles for the domestic market. There are about 150 automakers in China today, and only about a dozen are likely to survive the great purge. Something's gotta give. Clearly, dozens of Chinese automakers (and their employees) are looking for new business opportunities, and what better place to do so than at the world's largest automotive expo? The 2026 Beijing Auto Show started April 24 and ends on May 3, and the Society of Automotive Analysts recently hosted a webcast with Tu Le, founder and managing director of Sino Auto Insights, who has lived and worked in China, Silicon Valley, and Detroit.



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