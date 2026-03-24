Chinese Only Model Y L Seen At Texas Gigafactory - Will It Make It Into The Lineup?

Tesla is preparing to start US production of the Model Y L, in line with Elon Musk's announced timeline of "the end of 2026." Several bodies-in-white resembling the Model Y L silhouette were spotted in boxes at Giga Austin. These are most likely brought from China and will serve as test mules for the US variant.

Last year, Tesla made some slight adjustments to its vehicle lineup. Nothing radical, though, with no new model announced, despite promising to showcase the second-generation Roadster. Besides launching "Standard" variants of the Model 3 and Model Y instead of the previously planned affordable EVs, Tesla also introduced a longer-wheelbase variant of the Model Y in China.