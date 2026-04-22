Chinese Target Mini With New Supermini Premium Brand

The Chery-owned Lepas brand has revealed plans to bolster its range to five distinct models over the next two years, confirming both an A-segment city car and D-segment SUV are in the pipeline.

The model blitz was confirmed at the launch event for the Lepas L6 SUV in Milan this week. Offered in petrol, hybrid and electric forms, the L6 is a rival to the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, and will sit alongside the longer, larger L8 when it arrives in the UK later this year.

The L6 and L8 will soon be joined by the smaller L4, a B-segment alternative to cars such as the Ford Puma and Toyota Yaris Cross. With a choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric power, the L4 will offer the broadest powertrain line-up in the Lepas portfolio.