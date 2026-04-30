Citroen 2CV To Be Reborn As A Sub $20,000 EV

The world is splitting faster than ever, including the automotive realm: some believe that we need to get rid of the ongoing dependence on petroleum and its derivatives when it comes to mobility, especially given the latest geopolitical context, while others think that the ICE sector has reached its pinnacle and want to enjoy it as much as they can. We can easily see how America lost interest in expensive and hulking EVs and only has eyes for hybrids and V8s these days. In other places of the world, meanwhile, hybrids and EVs are making tremendous progress. But how do you make the transition seamlessly and affordably?



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