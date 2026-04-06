Colorado's New Speeding Cameras Calculate The Vehicle Speed Before Issuing Tickets

Speed cameras are not new. They have been in use in the United States for nearly 40 years, and your favorite navigation app will warn you when you’re approaching one, but those will no longer work as intended on certain stretches of Colorado roads and highways. The state’s new automated vehicle identification systems (AVIS) use several cameras to calculate your average speed between them, and if it is 10 miles per hour or more over the limit, you get a ticket. No longer will you be able to slow down as you approach a camera and speed back up after passing it, not that you should be speeding on public roads in the first place.



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