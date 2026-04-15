Convertible Version Of The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Caught Testing

Over the last few months, spies have snapped a very high-performance Mustang with a soft top. It was the car we thought would come to market as the new Shelby GT500, though it wasn't clear if Ford was planning to use that name or go in a different direction. Now we know exactly what this hot Mustang is, and we just got our best look so far at it. This car isn't the GT500 convertible, though it's pretty much what you'd expect it to be. This is the convertible version of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC. It has basically the same 5.2-liter supercharged V8 as the previous-generation GT500, with an output level somewhere between 700 and 815 horsepower. Ford hasn't shared an exact figure yet. And like the Shelby that came before, this one has massive brakes and a track-ready suspension.



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